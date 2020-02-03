$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.79. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1,311.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 195,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Xilinx by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. 143,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

