$0.84 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.78. NCR also posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NCR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

