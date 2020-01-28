$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 223,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

