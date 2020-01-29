January 29, 2020
$0.87 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 495,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,932. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

