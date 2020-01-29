$0.97 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. LivaNova posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.46. 7,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
