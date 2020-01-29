$0.97 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. LivaNova posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.46. 7,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

