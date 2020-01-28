$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,677,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,458 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. 5,991,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,386,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

