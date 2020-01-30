$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,318. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com