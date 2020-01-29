$1.11 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. 2,458,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com