$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

VAC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. The company had a trading volume of 158,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,461. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

