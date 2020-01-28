$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 271,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

