$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 801,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

