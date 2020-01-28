$1.19 EPS Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE TPX traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

