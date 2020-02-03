$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. ICF International posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

ICFI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.71. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. ICF International has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,956,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

