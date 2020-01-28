$1.24 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners also posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

