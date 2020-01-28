$1.31 EPS Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.27. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

