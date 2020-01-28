$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. South State reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. South State has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in South State by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

