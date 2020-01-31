$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,226. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

