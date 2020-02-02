$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

