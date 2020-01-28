-$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($61.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

