$1.58 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 54,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. 570,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,999. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

