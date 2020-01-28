1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $967.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds