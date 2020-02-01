1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 6.6% Following Strong Earnings

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.10, approximately 1,940,576 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 612,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $12,802,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $975.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection