1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The stock has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

