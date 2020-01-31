1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?