1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

