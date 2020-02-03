$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 2,901,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,705. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04.

