$1.94 EPS Expected for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Five Below reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.22. 945,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.99. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

