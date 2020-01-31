$1.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report sales of $1.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $3.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OCUL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,488. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

