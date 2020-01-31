January 31, 2020
Latest News

$1.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report sales of $1.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $3.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OCUL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,488. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *