$1.97 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.52. 46,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $134.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

