$10.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will post $10.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.53 billion. Tech Data posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year sales of $36.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $37.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.96 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TECD. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 59.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,557,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tech Data by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tech Data by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

