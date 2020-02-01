$10.96 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the lowest is $10.90 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $47.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.34 billion to $51.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,017,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,242. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

