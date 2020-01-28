$101.96 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $96.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.40. 40,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 188,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

