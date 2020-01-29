January 29, 2020
Latest News

$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.78 million and the highest is $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 313,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,845. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

‘My faith in humanity is restored’: Jury finds Elon Musk not guilty in defamation case over ‘pedo guy’ tweet

TD Securities Downgrades Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) to Tender

HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *