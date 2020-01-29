$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.78 million and the highest is $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 313,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,845. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

