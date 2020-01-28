January 28, 2020
Latest News

$11.85 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.94 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 1,042,674 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for DCP Midstream LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DCP)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $411.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *