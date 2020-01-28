$11.85 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.94 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after buying an additional 1,042,674 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

