111 (NASDAQ:YI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of 111 stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,590. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.