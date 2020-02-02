$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $55.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 157,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $769.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $35,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock worth $1,278,653. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com