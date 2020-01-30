January 30, 2020
$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the highest is $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $15.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $72.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXFD stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 15,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

