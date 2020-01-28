$171.16 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $171.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.76 million and the lowest is $169.10 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $667.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $671.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $709.65 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 730,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,300. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

