180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $172,198. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.