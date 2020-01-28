$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com