$2.29 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.34. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.76. 1,456,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $165.77 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

