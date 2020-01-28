$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Molson Coors Brewing posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,317. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

