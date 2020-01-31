$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

