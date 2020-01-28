$210.11 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce $210.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.09 million and the highest is $211.00 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $784.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $852.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $856.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last 90 days. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 502,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

