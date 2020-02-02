21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.89

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $9.38. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 5,334 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

