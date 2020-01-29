$224.60 Million in Sales Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post sales of $224.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $227.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $406.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE:TMST opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com