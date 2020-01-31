$227.79 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report sales of $227.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.01 million to $229.40 million. Zendesk posted sales of $172.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $814.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.55 million to $816.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zendesk from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,460.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,637. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 44.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. 1,339,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,484. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com