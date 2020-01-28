$23.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.03 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $78.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $82.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13,471.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4,016.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $115.78. 322,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. Target has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $130.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

