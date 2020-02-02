$236.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $236.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.54 million to $239.20 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $228.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $948.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $951.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $975.10 million, with estimates ranging from $964.47 million to $980.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of PRA stock remained flat at $$30.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 427,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,986. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

