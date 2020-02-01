$245.23 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post $245.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $232.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $944.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.93 million to $952.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $977.52 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DO. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of DO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 3,308,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,595. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

